Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

KMI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. 186,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,995,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

