ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $86.10. 72,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

