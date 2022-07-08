ContentBox Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $467,606.93 and $32,029.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008952 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00207628 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

