Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €62.44 ($65.04) and last traded at €62.54 ($65.15). Approximately 541,925 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.34 ($69.10).
The company’s fifty day moving average is €67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.20.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:CON)
Read More
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.