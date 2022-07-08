Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €62.44 ($65.04) and last traded at €62.54 ($65.15). Approximately 541,925 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.34 ($69.10).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

