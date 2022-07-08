Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,886 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

