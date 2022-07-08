Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,783 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

