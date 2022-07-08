Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

