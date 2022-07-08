Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 49.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 557,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. UBS Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

