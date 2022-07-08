Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $422.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.