Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

