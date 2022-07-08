Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

EXR opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

