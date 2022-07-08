Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

