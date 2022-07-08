Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,559 in the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKS stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

