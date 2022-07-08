Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

