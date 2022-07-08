Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.00. The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 233,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,307,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.46.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at C$779,625. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.17.

About Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.