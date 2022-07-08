Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.99 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,767.08 or 1.00028909 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 197,558,826 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.