Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $494.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $403.16 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

