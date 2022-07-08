Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for 1.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

