Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

