Costello Asset Management INC Buys Shares of 2,550 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.