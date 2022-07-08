Costello Asset Management INC Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises 1.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

