Costello Asset Management INC Has $120,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 167.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $388.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

