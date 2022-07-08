Costello Asset Management INC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 23,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average is $249.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

