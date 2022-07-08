Costello Asset Management INC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Prologis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Prologis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.57 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

