Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after buying an additional 471,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,281,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

