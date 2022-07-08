Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Generac accounts for approximately 1.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC opened at $230.29 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average of $276.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

