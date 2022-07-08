Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $59.49 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

