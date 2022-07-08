Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

NYSE:F opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

