Costello Asset Management INC Sells 1,023 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Middleby comprises approximately 2.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Middleby by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.71. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middleby Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.