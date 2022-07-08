Costello Asset Management INC Sells 13,745 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 70,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 59,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $170.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

