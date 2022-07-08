Costello Asset Management INC Sells 1,850 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 566.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 174,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 148,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

