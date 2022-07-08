Costello Asset Management INC Sells 24,985 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,985 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 1.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

