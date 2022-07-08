Costello Asset Management INC Sells 41,436 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,436 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 24,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 103,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

