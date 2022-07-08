Costello Asset Management INC Sells 4,335 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

