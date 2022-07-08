Costello Asset Management INC Takes $167,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 87,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.86 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

