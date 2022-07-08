Covea Finance Has $23.06 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.5% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $252.34 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.91 and its 200-day moving average is $300.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.