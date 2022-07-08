Covea Finance Has $6.59 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 309.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.16% of Fox Factory worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

