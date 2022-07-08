Covea Finance Trims Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,580 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 1.1% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of FRC opened at $151.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $164.48.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

