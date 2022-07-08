Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 245 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.97) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 244.56 ($2.96).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 151.02 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.93 billion and a PE ratio of 431.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.99.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($225,081.52).

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.