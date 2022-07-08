Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Acquires 10,197 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.