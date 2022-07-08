Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 147 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.