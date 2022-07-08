Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 320 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

