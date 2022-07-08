Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 527 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil comprises 0.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 2.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

