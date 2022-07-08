Critical Survey: Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) & Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare N/A 0.80% 0.56% Datasea -36.74% -153.88% -65.92%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Definitive Healthcare and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 6 7 0 2.54 Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $35.55, suggesting a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Datasea.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Datasea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 14.68 -$51.02 million N/A N/A Datasea $170,000.00 261.85 -$4.65 million ($0.26) -7.04

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Datasea on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. cwas founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Datasea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

