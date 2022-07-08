Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.42.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.