Crust Shadow (CSM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $326.00

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $894,439.47 and $326.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

