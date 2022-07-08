Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $5.75. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2,590 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.58.
Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 51.59%.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryo-Cell International (CCEL)
