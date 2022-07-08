Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.87

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.87 and traded as low as C$15.57. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$16.10, with a volume of 9,358 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.80.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

