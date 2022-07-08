Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Barclays

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.15) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday.

LON:CURY traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 74.90 ($0.91). 3,368,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,928. The stock has a market capitalization of £848.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,744.85. Currys has a 52 week low of GBX 65.65 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 143 ($1.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

