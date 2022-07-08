Currys Plc (LON:CURY) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CURY opened at GBX 75.25 ($0.91) on Friday. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.65 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143 ($1.73). The firm has a market cap of £852.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3,752.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.15) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

